Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Posts Earnings Results

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 21.00%. Kornit Digital updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.51. 145,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,281. Kornit Digital has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $34.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.45 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average of $25.97.

Several research firms have issued reports on KRNT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Kornit Digital from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

