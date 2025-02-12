Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported €0.74 ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.37%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at €36.95 ($38.49) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of €27.51 ($28.66) and a fifty-two week high of €37.09 ($38.64). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €34.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €33.90. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.52.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

