KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

KONE Oyj Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNYJY traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $26.71. 29,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06. KONE Oyj has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $30.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average is $26.24.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). KONE Oyj had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 40.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that KONE Oyj will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

