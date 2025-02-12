Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.29 and last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 2269235 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 41,072 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 8.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 45,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,569 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

