Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 66 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 581.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $454.42 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.84 and a 1-year high of $499.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $457.33.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on FDS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $503.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.23.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

