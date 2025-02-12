Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 29,659 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,659 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 601.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 61,414.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period.

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average is $18.08. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $18.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $0.1877 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

