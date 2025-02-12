Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 286 Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMLF. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,193,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,438,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $8,067,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 108.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 190,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,625,000 after acquiring an additional 99,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Fox Financial Inc now owns 278,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,830,000 after acquiring an additional 68,239 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

SMLF opened at $69.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.97 and a 200 day moving average of $67.62. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.87 and a fifty-two week high of $74.69.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

