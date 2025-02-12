Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,986 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,986 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,330,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,263,000 after buying an additional 6,632,679 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,716,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,181,000 after buying an additional 2,651,218 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,687,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,453,000 after buying an additional 1,484,171 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,539,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,374,000 after buying an additional 1,383,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,454,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,400 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average is $46.04. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.21 and a 1 year high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1542 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

