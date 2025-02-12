Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. McCarthy & Cox acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, McHugh Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

ILCG opened at $92.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.56. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $70.48 and a twelve month high of $94.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

