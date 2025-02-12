Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,897.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 48,126 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,256,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 177,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after buying an additional 29,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $56.22 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.99.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMG. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.