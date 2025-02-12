Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 254 Shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 432.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000.

Get Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of JSMD stock opened at $76.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.58 and a 200 day moving average of $74.40. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $83.23.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.4041 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.