Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Kincora Copper Limited (CVE:KCC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Kincora Copper Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$6.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.06.

About Kincora Copper

Kincora Copper Limited engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Mongolia and Australia. It primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Trundle Project, including one license covering an area of 167km2 located in the Junee-Narromine volcanic belt of the Macquarie Arc.

