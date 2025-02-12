Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,801 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,297,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,559,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,555 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,620,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,653,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,875,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,941,000 after purchasing an additional 367,193 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,718,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,358,000 after acquiring an additional 398,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $55.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 93.68%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

