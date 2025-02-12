Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 6,544 Shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.35% of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,320,000 after acquiring an additional 337,437 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 59.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 14,419 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,367,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF stock opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average of $47.28.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1595 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (JCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to protect total return by holding a broad portfolio of US investment-grade bonds that is equivalent to those of inflation-protected securities. The actively managed fund makes use of swaps to hedge inflation risk.

