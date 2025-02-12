Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,370,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,321,000 after purchasing an additional 398,676 shares in the last quarter. Clark & Stuart Inc bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $1,729,000. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 58,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,774,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $312.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $258.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $259.49 and a 200-day moving average of $257.50. The company has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.77 and a 1 year high of $279.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

