Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 48.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 8.4% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 46.4% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 8.6% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 30,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 27.6% in the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $128.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.83. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.17 and a 52 week high of $132.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 37.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAH. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.87.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

