Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.06% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1,176.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 230,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,303,000 after purchasing an additional 212,188 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,237,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,155,000 after purchasing an additional 204,965 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 1,317,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,430,000 after purchasing an additional 150,684 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,769,000. Finally, OFC Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,142,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $55.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.98.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

