Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $1,684,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 10,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $205.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.36. The company has a market cap of $82.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.70 and a fifty-two week high of $228.12.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTAS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

