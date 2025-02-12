Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 1,064.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,806 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.15% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $455,000. MN Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 10,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period.

JGRO stock opened at $83.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.68. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.31 and a twelve month high of $85.56.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

