Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Short Interest Up 1,350.0% in January

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 1,350.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Kesko Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KKOYY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.04. 4,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,246. Kesko Oyj has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81.

Kesko Oyj Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a $0.1311 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Kesko Oyj’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Kesko Oyj Company Profile

Kesko Oyj engages in chain operations in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade divisions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and B2B trade of groceries, and retail of home and specialty goods under the K-retailer brand; and operates store retail chains under the K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K grocery brand.

