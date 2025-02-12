Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Shares Up 3.8% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Free Report) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Keppel DC REIT Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58.

About Keppel DC REIT

Keppel DC REIT was listed on the Singapore Exchange on 12 December 2014 as the first pure-play data centre REIT in Asia. Keppel DC REIT’s investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate and assets necessary to support the digital economy.

