Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Shares Up 3.8% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Free Report) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.
Keppel DC REIT Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58.
About Keppel DC REIT
Keppel DC REIT was listed on the Singapore Exchange on 12 December 2014 as the first pure-play data centre REIT in Asia. Keppel DC REIT’s investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate and assets necessary to support the digital economy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Keppel DC REIT
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for Keppel DC REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel DC REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.