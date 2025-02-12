Kentucky Trust Co Acquires Shares of 1,300 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 23,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,371,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 127,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,306,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Jonathan S. Lehberger sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.30, for a total transaction of $704,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,007.90. This trade represents a 43.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Foskett sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $305,322.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,961. This trade represents a 14.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,241. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $281.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.55.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $305.78 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.27 and a 12-month high of $311.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $124.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 80.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

