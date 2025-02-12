Jonathan M. Tisch Sells 3,691 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,691 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $320,710.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Loews Stock Down 1.2 %

Loews stock opened at $84.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.89.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loews

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in Loews by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 162,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,741,000 after purchasing an additional 20,874 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth $12,727,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 17,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

