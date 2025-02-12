Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Stock Price Up 8% – Time to Buy?

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $101.36 and last traded at $103.12. Approximately 231,836 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 224,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from $154.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.20.

Get Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch SE lifted its stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,942,000. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 839.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 96,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after acquiring an additional 85,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,649,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.