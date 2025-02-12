Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) CEO George Oliver Sells 205,168 Shares

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) CEO George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $18,274,313.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,275,139.89. This represents a 14.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

George Oliver also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

On Friday, February 7th, George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $18,060,939.04.

On Tuesday, December 10th, George Oliver sold 124,497 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $10,292,166.99.

On Friday, November 22nd, George Oliver sold 170,430 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $14,264,991.00.

On Monday, November 25th, George Oliver sold 10,304 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $866,978.56.

On Wednesday, November 20th, George Oliver sold 224,152 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.72, for a total transaction of $18,541,853.44.

On Friday, November 15th, George Oliver sold 110,616 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $9,358,113.60.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE JCI opened at $89.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $89.95. The company has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 56.49%.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 170.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JCI

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.