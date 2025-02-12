Jing Nealis Sells 80,992 Shares of SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) CFO Jing Nealis sold 80,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $94,760.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,841,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,715.29. This represents a 4.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jing Nealis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 16th, Jing Nealis sold 50,000 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $51,000.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Jing Nealis sold 150,000 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $153,000.00.

SES AI Price Performance

Shares of SES stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $1.09. 11,050,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,881,242. The company has a market capitalization of $391.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.28. SES AI Co. has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SES AI

About SES AI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SES AI by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,847,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,186,000 after acquiring an additional 608,676 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SES AI by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,094,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 83,607 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SES AI by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,162,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 46,778 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SES AI by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 122,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in SES AI by 281.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 126,763 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

