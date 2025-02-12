Jing Nealis Sells 80,992 Shares of SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) CFO Jing Nealis sold 80,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $94,760.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,841,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,715.29. This represents a 4.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Jing Nealis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 16th, Jing Nealis sold 50,000 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $51,000.00.
- On Thursday, December 26th, Jing Nealis sold 150,000 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $153,000.00.
SES AI Price Performance
Shares of SES stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $1.09. 11,050,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,881,242. The company has a market capitalization of $391.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.28. SES AI Co. has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SES AI
About SES AI
SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SES AI
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.