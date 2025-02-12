JIADE Limited (NASDAQ:JDZG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

JIADE Limited (NASDAQ:JDZG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,200 shares, a growth of 267.7% from the January 15th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 791,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

JIADE Stock Performance

JDZG stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.68. 32,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,149. JIADE has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $15.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73.

About JIADE

JIADE LIMITED specializes in providing one-stop comprehensive education supporting services to adult education institutions, through a wide spectrum of software platform and auxiliary solutions. The Company’s services are primarily offered through the Kebiao Technology Educational Administration Platform.

