Jason Eric Evans Sells 26,520 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 26,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $680,238.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,381,903.70. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of SGRY opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.65, a PEG ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.90. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $770.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.99 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 382,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after purchasing an additional 52,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,618,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,282,000 after buying an additional 172,271 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.56.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

