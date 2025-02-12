Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives $54.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

JACK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $746.86 million, a PE ratio of -20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.94. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $36.36 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently -90.26%.

In related news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 1,688 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $68,397.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,343.80. This trade represents a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,190 shares of company stock worth $92,961 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Jack in the Box by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

