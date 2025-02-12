iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $109.99 and last traded at $103.45, with a volume of 4965026 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.31.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.72 and a 200 day moving average of $116.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at about $63,042,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,537,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,351,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 861,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,481,000 after acquiring an additional 173,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

