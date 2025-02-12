iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Position Reduced by New Republic Capital LLC

New Republic Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 89.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,563 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $91.96 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $96.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.90.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

