iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stock Position Cut by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 4.4% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $10,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWN. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $167.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $145.65 and a 1 year high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

