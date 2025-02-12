iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.42 and last traded at $51.03, with a volume of 907463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.70.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Up 8.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.33.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZU. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 105,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 11,848 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 59.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,690,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,285,000 after purchasing an additional 273,461 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.