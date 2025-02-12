iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,121.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,734 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 112.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 686,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,509,000 after buying an additional 363,541 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $22,617,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,271,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,749,000 after buying an additional 144,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 810,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,892,000 after buying an additional 90,827 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $63.42 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.79 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.2268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.