iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.48 and last traded at $28.37, with a volume of 130335 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Trading Up 11.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average is $25.96. The company has a market cap of $616.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECH. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the third quarter worth $237,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

