iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.50% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $8,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBMN. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,424,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IBMN opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0441 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

