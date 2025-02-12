iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.23 and last traded at $36.65, with a volume of 1131588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.83.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 5.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

