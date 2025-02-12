iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Raised by Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,891 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $31,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $117.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.16. The stock has a market cap of $84.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

