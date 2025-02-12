iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.89 and last traded at $74.47, with a volume of 14707929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.78.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 7.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $117.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 55,081,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,394 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 573,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,831,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,968,000 after purchasing an additional 75,094 shares during the period. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 65,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

