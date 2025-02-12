Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Stock Price Down 5.8% – Here’s Why

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $97.50 and last traded at $100.01. Approximately 744,007 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,763,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.21.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Iron Mountain from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.92. The firm has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 285.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.01.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 8,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total transaction of $863,400.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,012.46. This represents a 38.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $6,900,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,391 shares of company stock worth $16,805,912. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $895,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 52,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

