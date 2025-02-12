Iradimed (IRMD) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Iradimed Stock Up 1.4 %

Iradimed stock opened at $61.18 on Wednesday. Iradimed has a 52 week low of $40.18 and a 52 week high of $63.29. The company has a market capitalization of $775.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.87.

Insider Transactions at Iradimed

In related news, CFO John Glenn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $135,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,470.94. The trade was a 36.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Iradimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

