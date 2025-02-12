Investment (LON:INV) Shares Down 2.5% – Here’s Why

The Investment Company plc (LON:INV – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 356 ($4.43) and last traded at GBX 356 ($4.43). 4,592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 1,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 365 ($4.54).

Investment Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 369.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 369.21. The company has a market cap of £6.55 million, a PE ratio of 726.53 and a beta of 0.28.

Investment Company Profile

The Investment Company plc is a small registered, self-managed closed-ended balanced fund. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The fund is managed by Chelverton Asset Management Limited.

