Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Louisbourg Investments Inc.

Louisbourg Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 314.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 2.6% of Louisbourg Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Louisbourg Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.3% during the third quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 41.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $180.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.38 and its 200-day moving average is $177.77. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $156.16 and a 52 week high of $188.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

