Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Insider Steven Vontur Sells 4,528 Shares

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) insider Steven Vontur sold 4,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $88,748.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,731.20. The trade was a 4.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Vontur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 31st, Steven Vontur sold 9,266 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $208,485.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Steven Vontur sold 946 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $17,028.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Steven Vontur sold 946 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $12,298.00.

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

LUNR stock opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Intuitive Machines from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Intuitive Machines by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 751.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

