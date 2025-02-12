Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock Unloaded Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). In a filing disclosed on February 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Intra-Cellular Therapies stock on January 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 1/30/2025.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ITCI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582,085. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $128.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Insider Buying and Selling

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,721,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $811,928,000 after buying an additional 93,107 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,848,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,601,000 after acquiring an additional 130,351 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $268,347,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,485,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,873,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,858,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,017,000 after purchasing an additional 56,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $4,375,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,329 shares in the company, valued at $91,834,228.20. This represents a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ITCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intra-Cellular Therapies

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.