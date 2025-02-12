Interfor (TSE:IFP) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$15.30 and last traded at C$15.37, with a volume of 11810 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.74.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Interfor from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Interfor from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Interfor from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Interfor from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interfor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.00.

The company has a market cap of C$799.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$17.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.02.

In related news, Director Ian Fillinger acquired 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.29 per share, with a total value of C$51,304.05. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

