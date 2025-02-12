Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.75, with a volume of 418230 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.64.
ITR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cormark lifted their price objective on Integra Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Desjardins upgraded Integra Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.
In related news, Director George Salamis bought 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,282.85. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $50,893. 17.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.
