Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.75, with a volume of 418230 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cormark lifted their price objective on Integra Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Desjardins upgraded Integra Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITR

Integra Resources Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Integra Resources

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$154.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, Director George Salamis bought 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,282.85. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $50,893. 17.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integra Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.