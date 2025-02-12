Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Unloaded Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA). In a filing disclosed on February 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Intapp stock on January 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 1/30/2025.

INTA stock opened at $69.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -241.30 and a beta of 0.74. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.85.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intapp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $1,196,318.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 803,400 shares in the company, valued at $47,641,620. This represents a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $309,605.30. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 46,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,533.60. This represents a 10.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,846 shares of company stock worth $20,158,913 in the last quarter. 13.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intapp from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Intapp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Intapp from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of Intapp in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.45.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

