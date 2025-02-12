Insig AI (LON:INSG) Trading Up 8.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Free Report) were up 8.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.15 ($0.18). Approximately 237,907 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 97,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.16).

Insig AI Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.61 and a beta of -0.57.

Insig AI (LON:INSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported GBX (1.56) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insig AI Company Profile

Catena Group Plc is an AIM listed data science and machine learning company focused on providing solutions to the asset management industry.

