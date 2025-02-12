Insider Selling: Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Insider Sells 2,561 Shares of Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $33,190.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,566.88. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Up 1.8 %

TWO opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average is $12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.07). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 66.24%. Research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,490,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,928,000 after buying an additional 329,762 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter valued at about $3,505,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,476,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1,392.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 180,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 694,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,215,000 after purchasing an additional 157,276 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.75 to $14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.79.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

